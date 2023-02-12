The Death Toll From The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria Has Climbed To 33,000

People are still being pulled alive from the rubble of Turkey and Syria’s devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake, but after six days and amid freezing temperatures, rescuers fear they are running out of time.

On Sunday, the death toll rose to a staggering 33,000 people. Turkey’s emergency coordination center SAKOM reported 29,605 fatalities, while Syria’s White Helmets said 2,167 people have died there. Many survivors, some of whom are still waiting to see if their family members could have survived the brutal conditions, have expressed their frustration toward relief efforts in the region.