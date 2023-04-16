An OnlyFans Model Who Is Accused Of Murdering Her Boyfriend Is Now Being Sued By His Family

A Miami OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer who is accused of killing her boyfriend inside their luxury apartment is being sued by his family for wrongful death.

Courtney Clenney, 26, who also goes by "Courtney Tailor" online, was charged with second-degree murder last year after police said she stabbed her crypto-trading boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 28, to death in April 2022. Obumseli's father is now suing the model and accusing her of negligence, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday, also named the high-rise building’s owners, two property management companies, and the building’s security company, accusing them of failing to "maintain the subject premises in a safe and danger-free manner," since Clenney fatally stabbed Obumseli.

“Criminals could carry out physical assaults within subject building without fear of being caught, discovered, or prosecuted,” the lawsuit read. “An atmosphere was created at the subject premises that facilitated the commission of crimes against persons.”