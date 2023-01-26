A Louisiana Man Who Used Grindr As A “Hunting Ground” To Target Gay Men Was Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison

“The facts of this case are truly shocking, and the defendant’s decision to specifically target gay men is a disturbing reminder of the unique prejudices and dangers facing the LGBTQ+ community today,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

Seneca, who was 19 at the time, was talking to Holden White on Snapchat and Grindr for almost a month, pretending to be romantically interested in order to hide his true intentions of killing him, according to court documents.

In June 2020, Seneca met White in person and took him to his father’s home, where he told White to put handcuffs on with the promise of sex. Instead, Seneca attempted to kill White by strangling him with a belt to the point that he lost consciousness. He then put his body in the bathtub where he hit White in the back of the head with a hammer, stabbed him in the neck with an ice pick, and slit his wrists with plans to dismember him.

Prosecutors said Seneca had intended to keep the body parts as “mementos, trophies, and food.” But according to a criminal complaint, Seneca changed his mind and called 911 to turn himself in, telling police that he had been using Grindr as a “hunting ground” to find victims.

White survived, but spent three days in a coma. In an interview with NewsNation , he recalled being tortured by his attacker.

“I was saying my final words to myself which were, ‘Just stay calm,’” he told the outlet.