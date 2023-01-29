A Suspect In An Attempted Murder Is Active On Dating Apps To Seek Other Victims Or Accomplices While He’s On The Run, Police Say

A man who is on the run after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman has been using dating apps in what police say is an attempt to find other potential victims or accomplices to his escape.

The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon on Sunday said that they’re still seeking to arrest Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, whom they described as “extremely dangerous.” They’re offering a $2,500 reward and released several photos, noting that he may have attempted to alter his appearance.

On Jan. 25, police identified Foster as a suspect in the attempted murder of a woman the day before. She was found unconscious, bound, and beaten and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said Foster had fled in a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra before officers arrived, and they believed he was armed.