A 19-Year-Old Fraternity Pledge Spent Three Days In A Coma After He Was Allegedly Hazed, A Lawsuit Says

Brennan was six weeks into pledging with the fraternity when he received a WhatsApp message on the night of April 16, 2021, while he was working his part-time job at a restaurant, according to the lawsuit. He and other pledges were ordered to drop everything they were doing and go to the frat house for the final stage of pledging, also referred to as “Big Brother.”

Brennan left his job mid-shift, which led to him being fired, according to the lawsuit.

Upon arriving at the Kappa Sigma house, the pledges had their car keys and cellphone taken away from them in order to prevent them from leaving, requesting help, or documenting what was happening, according to the lawsuit.

One fraternity brother then allegedly ordered Brennan to drink a 750mL bottle of hard liquor within 30 minutes. Brennan was then ordered by other members to smoke cannabis and potent tobacco cigarettes, causing him to be severely inebriated, the lawsuit said.

As he was unconscious on a couch, he was repeatedly beaten with paddles. It was about an hour and a half before he was driven to a hospital and dumped in front of the emergency department, without any of the fraternity brothers escorting him in or giving hospital staff information that could have been used to treat him, the lawsuit said.

"These boys just abandoned their brother and left him for dead. That's not brotherhood," his mother, Lindsay Gibson, told ABC7 .

According to the lawsuit, Brennan was admitted to the hospital and placed on life support with a 1% chance of survival. Though it had been some time since he was drinking, his blood alcohol content was 0.489, six times the legal limit of 0.08.

After dropping Brennan in front of the emergency department, the fraternity brothers allegedly tried to cover up their actions and blamed a different school's baseball team for what happened.