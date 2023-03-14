A 39-Year-Old Nurse And Mom Of Three Was Allegedly Killed By Her Estranged Husband

The estranged husband of an Illinois nurse who was found dead in her home last month has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Quincy Police Department on Monday announced that officers arrested Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39 on suspicion of murder and home invasion for the death of 41-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Postle Bliefnick. The couple had three sons, and a family member found Becky fatally shot on Feb. 23 after she didn’t pick the boys up from school.

"This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear," Police Chief Adam Yates said at a news conference. "I hope today's announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns."

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary L. Farha called the incident an “act of domestic violence.”