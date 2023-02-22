The Family Of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Is Suing FedEx After A Delivery Driver Allegedly Killed The 7-Year-Old

The parents of a 7-year-old who was allegedly killed by a FedEx contractor have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

Maitlyn Gandy on Friday joined a wrongful death lawsuit filed in the death of her daughter, Athena Strand , which was originally filed in December 2022 by Athena’s father, Jacob Strand.

Athena’s body was found near a country road about 6 miles from her home two days after she was reported missing on Nov. 30, 2022. Police said delivery driver Tanner Horner confessed to accidentally hitting Athena with his van, which left her injured, and then strangling her after she said she was going to tell her father.

The lawsuit named Horner, along with his employer Big Topspin, a subcontractor of FedEx. Gandy and Strand accused the companies of negligence in hiring, training, and supervising Horner, claiming they recklessly employed him and failed to properly investigate his criminal and employment history.