The Remains Of A Child Have Been Found As Authorities Search For 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield

Authorities who had been searching for the body of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield discovered the remains of a child in Grady County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that it could not immediately confirm that the remains belonged to Athena. The medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City will formally make the identification.

The girl was reported missing last week after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister walking alone outside their home in Cyril, Oklahoma. Law enforcement agencies and local volunteers joined the search effort, but on Tuesday, court documents revealed that authorities believe Athena was killed last month.

The sisters’ caregivers, 31-year-old Alysia Adams and 36-year-old Ivon Adams, were arrested last week and charged with child neglect. Ivon Adams, who was taken into custody in Phoenix, also faces charges of murder, though authorities didn’t immediately release how they believed Athena died.

On Tuesday, probable cause affidavits provided new details about the investigation into the Adamses.

According to one affidavit, Alysia Adams told investigators that her husband beat Athena to death on Christmas Day.