The Caregivers Of Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Have Been Arrested

A couple who were the caretakers of a 4-year-old girl who went missing in Oklahoma have been arrested and are expected to face charges that include child neglect and murder.

Authorities have not said what they believe happened to 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Tuesday, she was reported missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister walking alone outside their home in the town of Cyril.

The 5-year-old did not require any medical attention at the time and is currently in protective custody, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said at a news conference Wednesday. A search was launched for Athena, drawing multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers.

On Thursday, Oklahoma investigators announced that the couple who had been caretakers of Athena and her sister were in custody after separate arrests.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in nearby Grady County, Oklahoma, and faces two counts of child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix and is set to be extradited to Oklahoma on first-degree murder and child neglect, investigators said.