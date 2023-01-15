Andrew Tate’s Luxury Cars Have Been Seized By Romanian Authorities

Romanian authorities hauled away a fleet of cars belonging to misogynist influencer Andrew Tate along with other assets worth $3.9 million on Saturday from a compound near Bucharest.

Tate was arrested on Dec. 29 in Bucharest along with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two Romanian women in connection with an organized crime, human trafficking, and rape investigation. Romanian media has reported they are suspected of kidnapping young women and exploiting them in sexually explicit videos to be sold via websites such as OnlyFans.