The Husband Of A Missing Massachusetts Woman Was Arrested For Allegedly Giving Police Misleading Statements That Delayed The Investigation

A Massachusetts man was charged Monday for allegedly making misleading statements to the police after his wife was reported missing last week.



Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned on Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe’s initial statements to police caused a delay in the search for his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, who was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to show up at her job in Washington, DC, prosecutors said. She was last seen three days earlier by a family member.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and cause a delay,” prosecutor Lynn Beland said at Brian Walshe’s arraignment Monday.

Walshe pleaded not guilty and was held on $500,000 cash bail.

Brain Walshe had told police that he last saw his wife on New Year's Day, when she took a rideshare to the airport to travel to Washington, DC.