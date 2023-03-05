A Woman Was Charged With A Hate Crime After Her Racist Rant About A Pizza Shop Playing Spanish-Language TV Went Viral On TikTok

A Philadelphia woman was charged with a hate crime after she went viral for making an anti-immigrant racist rant to the owner of a pizza shop.

Rita Bellew, 55, was charged with misdemeanor counts of ethnic intimidation, which is Pennsylvania’s hate crime statute, and harassment Friday after a video posted to TikTok showed her comments, according to the Hatboro Police Department. Officers responded to the restaurant after the reported disturbance around 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 and said they de-escalated the situation.

The video, which was taken down by the original user but has since been posted widely across social media, shows Bellew, who is white, berating Omar Quiñonez, one of the owners of Amy’s Family Pizzeria, for playing a Spanish-language TV show in his restaurant.

In the video, Quiñonez asks Bellew what’s wrong with him playing Spanish-language TV in his own restaurant, and Bellew replies that he’s “not American” and accuses him of being undocumented.

“I will look you the fuck up and get you the fuck out of our town,” Bellew says in the video. “I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

Bellew continues by telling the owner, “You’re in America. You’re supposed to learn English.” She then demands a refund, her food, and a credit after insulting him.