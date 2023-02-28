Three “Rust” Crew Members Are Suing Alec Baldwin Over “Blast Injuries” From The Shooting On Set

According to the suit, the crew members were in close range of Baldwin when he pointed the revolver at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza. Prosecutors in New Mexico charged Baldwin in January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

The crew members claim in the lawsuit that they suffered “blast injuries” from the “deafening” sound of the gun’s discharge.

Price “felt the physical force of the gunfire in the small space,” the lawsuit reads. “His ears began to ring. He felt as if everything was moving in slow motion. He saw Souza screaming and crawling away from Defendant Baldwin. Desperate and scared, crew members began to yank Plaintiff Price by the shirt and out of the church.”

Addiego, who also “felt the same disorienting sound, force, and physical trauma from the gunshot,” rushed over to Souza and applied pressure on his wound until medics arrived.

Curtin, who saw Hutchins fall to the ground in front of her, tried to help the cinematographer before she was ushered outside, where she collapsed from “the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

The complaint further states that the crew members were not offered any “meaningful emotional or mental health services” by the producers and had to find their own support.

“Plaintiffs have independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder,” the complaint reads.