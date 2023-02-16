A Grand Jury Believes “One Or More” Witnesses May Have Lied During Inquiry Into Trump’s Efforts To Overturn The 2020 Election

“One or more” witnesses in Georgia’s inquiry into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election may have lied under oath, the special grand jury in the case revealed in a brief report released Thursday.

The grand jury recommended charging any witnesses who may have perjured themselves.

“A majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report read . “The grand jury recommends that the district attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

The five-page report, released by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, is excerpted from a longer report by the grand jury. The released section includes the introduction, the conclusion, and a section in which the jury addressed the possibility of perjury.

The special grand jury was examining efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump has claimed without evidence was stolen via voter fraud. In its report, the grand jury reaffirmed there was no voter fraud, noting that it had heard “extensive testimony” from poll workers, investigators, state employees, and more.

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” the report read.

Over seven months, the grand jury heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer .

Notably, the special grand jury’s report does not name who may have committed perjury or opine about whether other laws may have been broken. While a special grand jury can recommend charges, indictments are ultimately up to the discretion of prosecutors.

At the heart of the investigation, which began in February 2021, is an hourlong phone call in January 2021 between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump instructed Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes he needed to win the state in the 2020 election.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump continued in the call . President Joe Biden had won Georgia with 11,779 votes.

Investigators also reviewed evidence of potential criminal activity and conspiracy to overturn the election, including false election fraud claims, unauthorized access to voting machines, and threats and harassment against election workers.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she may bring charges following the grand jury’s report. Last month at a hearing in Atlanta she told the presiding judge that the decision whether to bring charges was “ imminent .” The grand jury’s recommendations on criminal charges remain sealed as of Feb. 16.



