Athletes Celebrated The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony In An Empty Stadium

Amid protests, athletes testing positive for COVID-19, a scandal involving the opening ceremony director, and a coronavirus surge in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics kicked off (one year late) on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.

Despite the largely empty stands and curious choreography (which, to be fair, happens every year — remember the UK's beds on wheels in 2012?), the athletes looked happy to be representing their countries at long last.

Let the Games begin!

