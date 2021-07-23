 Skip To Content
Athletes Celebrated The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony In An Empty Stadium

Due to the pandemic, the opening ceremony took place Friday before a practically empty stadium. But the host country Japan still put on a dazzling show.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 23, 2021, at 10:29 a.m. ET

Amid protests, athletes testing positive for COVID-19, a scandal involving the opening ceremony director, and a coronavirus surge in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics kicked off (one year late) on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.

Despite the largely empty stands and curious choreography (which, to be fair, happens every year — remember the UK's beds on wheels in 2012?), the athletes looked happy to be representing their countries at long last.

Let the Games begin!

Stanislav Krasilnikov / Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Performers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the National Stadium.

Yukihito Taguchi / USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the Olympic rings outside during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

People sit in empty stadium before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Hannah Mckay / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Angola's flag bearer Natalia Santos leads the delegation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony's parade of athletes, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021.

Stanislav Krasilnikov / Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Performers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the National Stadium.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

A dancer performs during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A performer on a bike during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Marko Djurica / Reuters

A performer on a treadmill at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

David J. Phillip / AP

Lanterns are displayed during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Eritrea's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

Hannah Mckay - Pool / Getty Images

Athletes from Team Iraq are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Stephen Mccarthy / Sportsfile via Getty Images

Athletes from Team Italy during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Members of Kenya's delegation pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters

An athlete from Cameroon during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.

Jeff Roberson / AP

Athletes march in during the opening ceremony.

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Recording artist Misia performer the Japanese national anthem as the Japanese flag is raised during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Emperor Naruhito are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Marko Djurica / Reuters

General view inside the stadium before the opening ceremony

Mike Blake / Reuters

Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony.

Marko Djurica / Reuters

The Olympic cauldron is lit by Naomi Osaka during the opening ceremony.

Toru Hanai / Getty Images

A general view outside the stadium as fireworks are let off during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Fireworks are lit over the stadium.


