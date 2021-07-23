Athletes Celebrated The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony In An Empty Stadium
Due to the pandemic, the opening ceremony took place Friday before a practically empty stadium. But the host country Japan still put on a dazzling show.
Amid protests, athletes testing positive for COVID-19, a scandal involving the opening ceremony director, and a coronavirus surge in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympics kicked off (one year late) on Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.
Despite the largely empty stands and curious choreography (which, to be fair, happens every year — remember the UK's beds on wheels in 2012?), the athletes looked happy to be representing their countries at long last.
Let the Games begin!
