Keystone / Getty Images

Gold medallist Peter Snell (C) of New Zealand celebrates with silver medallist Josef Odlozil (L) of Czechoslovakia and bronze medal winning compatriot John Davies on the podium for the final of the Men's 1500 metres race on 21st October 1964 during the XVIII Summer Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Kasumigaoka, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.