These Photos Of America’s Best Diners Are Americana Without The Nostalgia

Leah Frances is a photographer behind a popular Instagram account, American Squares, and the author of a book with the same name. “I couldn’t believe that name wasn’t taken,” she told us from her home outside Easton, Pennsylvania. Frances got started on Tumblr in 2013, after seeing some photographs by Stephen Shore when she worked at the Wall Street Journal.

“I was so blown away that I went out and bought a camera and flew out to LA and walked around taking pictures.”

Her work focuses on the interiors of diners — the very American restaurants modeled after the café cars on trains and grew in popularity in the early half of the 20th century. “My photographs are mostly empty of people, yet pushed-back chairs or half-finished meals on tables show that life did occur here,” she said. “Pictured are scenes where things once happened, never happened, or might still happen. Yet I don’t want us to be buried in collective amnesia: Things were never ‘normal.’ For example, if a political figure, even if they’re wealthy, if they sit beside you at a diner and eat a $4.99 hamburger suddenly they’re authentic. They’re working class. But of course, we all know it’s more complicated than that.”