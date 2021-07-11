Sophie Rivera’s Intimate Photos Of New York In The 1970s Reveal Her Feminism And Puerto Rican Daily Life

When Sophie Rivera died earlier this year, we lost a fearless and pioneering photographer whose passion for self-discovery was unparalleled. As a freelancer in the 1970s, and as a woman of Puerto Rican descent, Rivera really had to “hustle” for assignments, said Dr. Martin Hurwitz, her husband of 60 years. She was an early founding member of En Foco, a photography workshop turned nonprofit arts organization founded by a group of photographers who were also Nuyorican, or Puerto Ricans living in New York. She is best known for her Nuyorican portrait series and her radical self-portraiture.

Hurwitz met Rivera at Orchard Beach in the Bronx in 1961. “She had a camera when we met, she took some pictures but she worked as a belly dancer at the time,” he said. When she realized that belly dancing wasn’t going to be her full-time career, she segued into photography.

“Photography gripped her,” Hurwitz said. “She started taking pictures of everything, the neighborhood. She was my wife, but she was incredibly talented also. She worked really hard at it. She was a good citizen, great artist, and we loved each other.”

Today, Rivera’s work is in museums including the Smithsonian and the Brooklyn Museum, in galleries, and private collections all over the world. Rivera also practiced street photography, taking pictures of Latino residents and neighbors in her Morningside Heights neighborhood. As a street photographer, she was eclectic and independent. She could also be critical of her peers in the photography world, many of them white men.