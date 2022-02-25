 Skip To Content
Photos Show How People Around The World Are Responding To Russia Invading Ukraine

From Japan to Turkey, people showed up with flags, traditional Ukrainian clothing, and signs to protest Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 25, 2022, at 10:31 a.m. ET

People around the world are rallying in support of Ukraine after Russia began its deadly invasion of the country early Thursday morning. Russia's full-scale military assault on the nation has put millions of lives at risk, with Ukrainians being forced to flee to safety and seek refuge in underground subway stations. Despite tougher sanctions imposed by the international community and widespread condemnation, Russian troops entered Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Friday. Anti-war demonstrations are taking place in several countries, including the US, Turkey, France, and Japan, with people carrying Ukrainian flags and signs of support and solidarity to express their outrage over the Russian invasion.

Thibault Camus / AP

Demonstrators gather in support of the Ukrainian people, in Paris, Feb. 24, 2022.

Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images

Vitali Tychshenko (center) and more than 100 people gather to support Ukraine at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Feb. 24, 2022.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in the US protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine at Lafayette Park on Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Franco Origlia / Getty Images

The Colosseum is illuminated with the colors of the Ukraine flag in protest over the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, in Rome.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People gather during a demonstration in support of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, in Paris.

Paulius Peleckis / Getty Images

People hold flags and posters during a protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Lithuanian Parliament on Feb. 24, 2022, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Daro Sulakauri / Getty Images

Georgians rally in Tbilisi in support of Ukraine after Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Children wear crowns made from flowers as members of the Manchester Ukrainian community attend morning mass at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church where the congregation expressed their support for their relatives and the people of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, in Manchester, England.

Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

Women hold signs during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Santiago, Chile, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ntb / Reuters

Oslo City Hall is seen illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Feb. 24, 2022.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

People take part in a protest after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in New York City on Feb. 24, 2022.

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Reuters

Supporters of Ukraine demonstrate outside Downing Street on Feb. 24, 2022, in London.

Darryl Dyck / AP

People attend a rally in support of the people of Ukraine, in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Hannibal Hanschke / Getty Images

People protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Feb. 24, 2022, in Berlin.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A woman holding a sign protests outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations during a "Stand With Ukraine" rally on Feb. 24, 2022, in New York City.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukrainians display a placard near the Russian Embassy in Bangkok to protest against the war on Feb. 25, 2022.

Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images

A group of people with Ukrainian flags take part in a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid on Feb. 25, 2022.

Armend Nimani / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian representative office in Pristina, Kosovo, on Feb. 25, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on Feb. 25, 2022.

Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images

Protesters display placards to protest against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainians gather outside the Russian Consulate to protest the invasion in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 25, 2022.


