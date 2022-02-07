These Photos Highlight Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebrations Over The Years

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year kicked off this past weekend on Feb. 6 to celebrate 70 years since she ascended to the throne after the death of King George VI. The Queen prefers to mark the day of her accession without much fanfare, as it is also a day she mourns the death of her beloved father.

This Jubilee will be celebrated throughout 2022, with a four-day holiday weekend when the people of England will be able to come together to celebrate. This year, which coincides with the Queen's 96th year, the celebration will happen in early June. The first jubilee, the Silver Jubilee, was celebrated 25 years into her reign in 1977. Her 50th anniversary, the Golden Jubilee, was celebrated in 2002. In the past, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip would go on tours of the commonwealth.

Here, we look back on those celebrations.