 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Highlight Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebrations Over The Years

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Highlight Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebrations Over The Years

In the past, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip would go on tours of the commonwealth to mark the occasion.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 7, 2022, at 4:10 p.m. ET

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year kicked off this past weekend on Feb. 6 to celebrate 70 years since she ascended to the throne after the death of King George VI. The Queen prefers to mark the day of her accession without much fanfare, as it is also a day she mourns the death of her beloved father.

This Jubilee will be celebrated throughout 2022, with a four-day holiday weekend when the people of England will be able to come together to celebrate. This year, which coincides with the Queen's 96th year, the celebration will happen in early June. The first jubilee, the Silver Jubilee, was celebrated 25 years into her reign in 1977. Her 50th anniversary, the Golden Jubilee, was celebrated in 2002. In the past, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip would go on tours of the commonwealth.

Here, we look back on those celebrations.

The queen walking in a blue dress past a bunch of people waving flags
Ron Bell / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Children welcome Queen Elizabeth II as she walks on a sports field at Butterley Hall, near Chesterfield, during her Silver Jubilee tour of Great Britain in 1977.

A woman holding a sign that says welcome to durham we love you both happy jubilee and all our regards ann and val
Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the North East leg the tour in 1977 to celebrate the Silver Jubilee.

Queen elizabeth and price philip in a carriage
Pa / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh as they drive on the return processional drive to Buckingham Palace after lunch at the Guildhall to celebrate the Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth II walking by and surrounded by fans
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by crowds in London during celebrations of her Silver Jubilee, June 7, 1977. She is accompanied by the Lord Mayor of London, Sir Robin Gillet.

Queen Elizabeth II and price philip on a golden carriage with soldiers behind them
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in her golden coach during her Silver Jubilee in 1977 in London.

Queen Elizabeth II and philip waving from a balcony
Pa / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Earl Mountbatten of Burma, Queen Elizabeth II, and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Silver Jubilee procession on July 6, 1977.

a line of cars driving in front of windsor castle
Fiona Hanson - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Rolls-Royce owners take part in a Golden Jubilee Tribute rally at Windsor Castle in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth II and prince philip in regalia on chairs
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at the state opening of Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth II in a blue suit in a carriage
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at St. Paul's Cathedral in the Gold State Coach to celebrate the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

a group of people waving and wavign flafs at the queens jubilee
Ben Curtis - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Young well-wishers cheer Queen Elizabeth II as she tours and officially opens the site of the Falkirk Wheel in Scotland as part of the continuing Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002.

Prince William and Prince Harry holding flowers and shaking hands
Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry after attending a commemoration service for the Golden Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Mary's Church, Swansea, in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth II holding flowers among a crowd of people waving
Owen Humphreys - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets children from the St. Joseph's RC Primary School in Jarrow as part of her Jubilee visit to the North East in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth II shaking hands and receiving gifts with a crowd of people in the stands
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The Queen visits Falmouth, Cornwall, during her Golden Jubilee Tour in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth II and the princes in London with mayors surrounding them
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth Il, Prince Philip, and the lord mayor of London appear with Prince William and Prince Harry behind, leaving St. Paul's Cathedral after attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

The queen sitting in a chair on a red carpet with people wearing red everywhere
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Hospital Chelsea is presented with a gift of a parade chair specially designed and made for her by British craftsmen commissioned by the Royal Hospital to mark the Golden Jubilee of her reign.

The queen in a car with a ton of people waving union jack flags surrounding her
John Giles - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The crowd waves their Union Jack flags as the Queen leaves Seaham, Sunderland, where she enjoyed a walkabout on the second day of her Golden Jubilee tour of northeast England.

Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by people in a castle
David Cheskin - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The Queen talks to Graham Munroe from the Historic Scotland Society as she tours Melrose Abbey in the Scottish Borders. The Queen visited where the heart of the medieval Scottish King Robert the Bruce is buried.

Queen Elizabeth II on a giant screen in London as people walk around on the street
Hollie Adams / Getty Images

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus to mark the start of the Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, 2022, in London.

Queen Elizabeth II preparing to stab a jubilee cake
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House on Feb. 5, 2022, in King's Lynn, England.

Soldiers on horses
Matthew Fearn - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

British soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment parade through London's Hyde Park in preparation for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II
Steve Parsons / AP

Queen Elizabeth II looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in this undated but recent image that was released on Feb. 4, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The Queen celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the ballroom of Sandringham House on Feb. 5, 2022, in King's Lynn, England.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.