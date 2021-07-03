10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

For this week's photo review, heat waves brought the reality of climate change to the forefront of our minds as we looked at how the Pacific Northwest handled the extreme temperatures. For the BBC, teenagers looked back at life in lockdown in photographs. Angela Boatwright is a metalhead photographer with a love for hip-hop who photographed some of the greats. Brynn Anderson has photographed a concurrent pandemic of fatal drug overdoses in the Black community in St Louis. Photographer Elliot Ross photographed Los Angeles's "shady divide" between neighborhoods. We also took a look at how Miami is holding vigil for the missing.

We interviewed Elizabeth Ferrer about photography across the Latin American diaspora. And when Emanuel Hahn moved to Los Angeles, he set out to document the country's oldest Koreatown as it struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and gentrification in the area. The Black Women Photographers collective looked at pictures of what it means to be "home," and Adam Ferguson worked with migrants in Mexico hoping to reach the United States to create self-portraits of their time in limbo.

For more photo stories from around the world, sign up for our newsletter.