These Photos Show How People Are Handling The Dangerous Heat Wave In The Pacific Northwest

People across the Pacific Northwest are coping with extreme temperatures this week in what experts say is just the latest example of how the climate crisis is affecting public health.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on June 30, 2021, at 4:02 p.m. ET

An unprecedented heat wave across the Pacific Northwest this week has broken records in Washington, Oregon, and the Canadian town of Lytton — which hit a new high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit on June 28. People are trying to cope with temperatures that can turn dangerous in an area that usually doesn't experience such extreme heat, even in the summer. The high temperatures have sent hundreds to the hospital and created massive problems for businesses and infrastructure. Since last Friday, Washington state hospitals had reported 676 emergency department visits for suspected heat-related illnesses.

Here are just some of the ways that people are beating the heat.

Karen Ducey / Reuters

Mei Vandervelde and Dayne Smith take their Husky puppy wearing a life vest out on a paddleboard in Elliott Bay during a heat wave in Seattle on June 27, 2021.

Maranie Staab / Reuters

Long lines formed at public pools during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, on June 27, 2021.

Mathieu Lewis-rolland / Sipa USA via AP

Portlanders cool off in the Columbia River as the city breaks its all-time heat record for the third day in a row, reaching 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maranie Staab / Reuters

People use dry ice to cool water and Gatorade due to an ice shortage in Portland, Oregon, on June 27, 2021.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

Jen Nelson sprays water on her back after Mike Anderly stopped by with a water tank for people to use at a homeless camp along Northeast Marine Drive in Portland.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Pablo Miranda cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland.

Maranie Staab / Reuters

A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland.

Maranie Staab / Reuters

Supermarket shelves are seen, some empty, as shops run low on water, ice, and frozen desserts in Portland.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

Perishable items are covered with a layer of plastic to keep in the cool air at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Portland.

Chad Hipolito / Reuters

People look for ways to cool off as record-setting breaking temperatures scorch Victoria, British Columbia, on June 28, 2021.

Karen Ducey / Reuters

Eddy Norby, who lives in an RV, talks with volunteers from the Salvation Army Northwest Division who gave him bottled water during a heat wave in Seattle on June 27, 2021.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tracy Wallace, 42, puts cold cloths on her forehead and chest to stay cool at the Sunrise Center cooling center in Portland.

Karen Ducey / Reuters

Isis Macadaeg, 7, plays in a spray park at Jefferson Park during the heat wave in Seattle.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain in Portland, Oregon.

Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters

Venus, a German Pincer, cools off in a fountain during the scorching weather of a heat wave in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 29.

Don Mackinnon / AFP via Getty Images

A lifeguard with the city of Vancouver keeps watch at Kits Beach, which has become popular on scorching hot days.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

King Born Allah cools off at the convention center cooling shelter in Portland.

Maranie Staab / Reuters

People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Portland residents fill a cooling center with a capacity of about 300 people at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A thermometer reading 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland on June 28, 2021.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

A melting pint of ice cream dries along a street in Portland.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Swimmers cool off in the Clackamas River at High Rocks Park on June 27 in Portland.






