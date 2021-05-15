10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week was a difficult one for many people around the globe. COVID-19 is still devastating India, police in Colombia are cracking down on what started as a demonstration against pandemic-related tax reforms, and Israeli forces are bombarding Palestinians with airstrikes following the use of missiles by Hamas militants. For our photo round up this week, we looked at photographs of the fighting on both sides.

In the United States, photographer Sinna Nasseri traveled the East Coast to document images of strange vaccination sites. Writer and photographer Xueying Chang used the opportunity provided for reflection during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to speak with photographers from around the Asian diasporas on the hate and grief experienced by the Asian American community over the last year. Mary Beth Meehan captured people struggling to survive while living among billionaires in Silicon Valley, and TIME Magazine's Visions of Equity project brought together BIPOC staff at for the fight for racial justice.

Partially because the news has been so heavy, we appreciated some of the lighter things on the internet this week. Phyllis Ma found inspiration in the simple mushroom, while Winnie Au photographed Mr. Flower Fantastic, a multidisciplinary artist who was teased as a kid for his love of flowers but now makes incredible floral sculptures. We had the pleasure of working with Black Women Photographers on a piece for Mother's Day that looked at motherhood in different forms; we also published a post from Japanese photographer Noa Sonoda, who documented her daughter growing up. Rest of World, a journalism nonprofit, celebrated its one-year anniversary and published a day in the life of photographer Jean Chung on the road.

