A Week After The Deadly Tornadoes, This Is How Kentucky Is Recovering

Nearly a week after several states were hit by a series of tornadoes, the level of destruction, which has been most severe in Kentucky, is still being assessed. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that 3,280 people are still without power almost seven days later, mostly in the town of Mayfield. Hundreds of homes and buildings were destroyed in the storm, and at least 77 people in the state have died. We looked at some photos that show how the area is recovering after the devastation.