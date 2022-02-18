 Skip To Content
The Hilarious Facial Expressions Of Ice Dancers Bring Me So Much Joy

Now that's what we call emoting.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on February 18, 2022, at 12:43 p.m. ET

The Winter Olympics are amazing and enlightening for so many reasons. Every year, I fall in love with Chloe Kim all over again and marvel at how curling is still, somehow, a riveting sport. But the real showstopper for me is figure skating. For someone who grew up on a steady diet of Michelle Kwan and Kristi Yamaguchi, it's one of those things in life that is more impressive the older (and more aware of your physical limitations) you get. This year, Nathan Chen and the French team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold in their events, while there was controversy with the Russian Olympic Committee in the women's event over a skater's positive drug test and extreme pressure from a coach.

One thing that skaters have not learned to control, however, is the faces they make on the ice. From the over the top to the involuntary, here are some fun photos of figure skaters doing what they do best — entertaining us.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the US perform during the free dance of the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games on Feb. 14, 2022.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

You Young of Korea skates during the women's singles short program on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen of Canada skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

ROC's Kamila Valieva competes on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Olivia Smart and Adrián Díaz of Spain skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Ice dancers Natálie Taschlerová and Filip Taschler of the Czech Republic skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Ice dancers Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev of Poland skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Lindsay van Zundert of the Netherlands skates during the women's singles short program on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing.

Xavier Laine / Getty Images

Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

ROC ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Alexandra Trusova of ROC performs during the women's singles short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 15, 2022.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ice dancers Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu of China skate during the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia skates during the women's singles short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 15, 2022.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images

ROC ice dancers Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin compete in the free dance event on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Valery Sharifulin / Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Ice dancers Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev of Poland perform their free dance as part of the figure skating competition during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ekaterina Ryabova of Azerbaijan skates during the women's singles short program on Feb.15, 2022, in Beijing.

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Ekaterina Kurakova of Poland skates during the women's singles short program on Feb.15, 2022, in Beijing.

Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images

US ice dancers Chock and Bates compete in the free dance event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium.


