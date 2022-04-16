These Photos Prove Nobody Celebrates Easter Like The New York City Easter Parade

The New York City Easter Day Parade down Fifth Avenue is a curious thing. Not city sanctioned or devised by a certain church group, it seems as though a casual stroll down Fifth Avenue just happened one day in the 1800s, and was pleasant enough that the stroll attracted more and more people in their Easter finery until it became a full blown attraction unto itself. Today, church service isn't as much of a prerequisite for the parade as it is something that happens alongside the revelers in their fancy hats. We looked back at some of the more fun millinery from recent years, as the Easter Parade plans to return this Sunday, April 17.