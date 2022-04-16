These Photos Prove Nobody Celebrates Easter Like The New York City Easter Parade

No one loves a batshit crazy hat like New Yorkers on Easter.

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

The New York City Easter Day Parade down Fifth Avenue is a curious thing. Not city sanctioned or devised by a certain church group, it seems as though a casual stroll down Fifth Avenue just happened one day in the 1800s, and was pleasant enough that the stroll attracted more and more people in their Easter finery until it became a full blown attraction unto itself. Today, church service isn't as much of a prerequisite for the parade as it is something that happens alongside the revelers in their fancy hats. We looked back at some of the more fun millinery from recent years, as the Easter Parade plans to return this Sunday, April 17.

A woman wearing a lage floral arrangement and a man in a matching suit
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

People wearing costumes participate in the Easter Bonnet parade on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 4, 2021 in New York City.

A woman wearing a large hat that says Happy Easter
Jeenah Moom / AP

A participant wears a hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, April 21, 2019 in New York.

A peson wearing a hat made out of jellybeans and cups to look like a giant flower
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A participant seen wearing a colorful bonnet during the Easter Bonnet parade hosted on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan on April 1, 2018.

Two women in black hats and necklaces made of easter eggs carrying baskets that look like peeps pose with a man in a purple suit
Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Participants seen wearing colorful bonnets during the Easter Bonnet parade hosted on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in 2018.

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

A woman wears a decorated hat during the annual NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on April 21, 2019 in New York City.

A woman in a hat that looks like a cake covered in flowers and a woman in an elaborate hat covered with easter eggs
David Lefranc / Gamma-Rapho, via Getty Images

Two people wearing Easter hats on Fifth Avenue in undated photos.

woman wearing a silver embellished mask stands amid a crowd of people on the street
Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

The annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival once again takes over a sliver of Midtown; as revelers dressed in their holiday finery (which typically includes over-the-top, often handmade hats) gather around St. Patrick's Cathedral in April 2018.

Four women with hats and elaborate costumes pose in the street
Yana Paskova / Getty Images

People gather in Midtown East for the annual Easter Parade on April 21, 2019 in New York City. Each year New Yorkers put on their most creative hats and stroll down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Easter Sunday.

A woman with a baseball hat covered in peace and love signs
Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

The annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival once again takes over a sliver of Midtown; as revelers dressed in their holiday finery (which typically includes over-the-top, often handmade hats) gather around St. Patrick's Cathedral in 2018.

Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP

A woman twirls wearing an Easter hat and dress as she participates in the 2019 Easter Bonnet Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York, on April 21, 2019.

Men with hats covered in shoes smile
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Participants wearing costumes and hats attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on April 21, 2019 in New York.

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

A man wears a decorated hat during the annual NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on April 21, 2019 in New York City.

Women with hats covered in flowers
Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

People wear decorated hats during the annual NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 21, 2019 in New York City.

LightRocket via Getty Images

A woman seen wearing a colorful bonnet during the parade in 2018.

Three women in hats covered with baubles and balloons
Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

The annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival once again takes over a sliver of Midtown with revelers dressed in their holiday finery in 2018.

A woman with a large pink hat covered in ribbons
Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A participant seen in a fancy costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City in 2019.

Two men with top hats covered in flowers
Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Tom Nickel and Dwayne Skeete wear flower hats in Midtown East for the annual Easter Parade on April 21, 2019 in New York City.

A woman with a hat that looks like a globe and says Save Me
Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

The annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival once again takes over a sliver of Midtown with revelers dressed in their holiday finery in April 2018.

A giant pink hat with pink fringe in a crowd of churchgoers
View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

People attend mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Annual Easter parade on April 16, 2017 in New York City.

Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

A man holds two dogs wearing decorated hats during the annual NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 21, 2019 in New York City.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

Paradegoers celebrate Easter and don festive hats at the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue on April 16, 2017 in New York City.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Participants wearing costumes and hats attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on April 21, 2019 in New York, United States.



