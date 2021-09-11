 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on September 11, 2021, at 9:01 a.m. ET

Twenty years after 9/11, we spoke with fifteen photographers and photo editors about what covering that day was like, and the iconic images that were made that day. We looked at the first day of school around the country, and how students, teachers and parents are navigating the new normal.

Photographer Enda Burke's photographs of the theater of a family in lockdown will make you grateful for your own weird brood. We spoke with photographer Johnny Cirillo of the beloved @watchingnewyork about style, Bill Cunningham, and seeking out the unexpected. And if you love college football, we rounded up some of the best college sports photographers to follow on Instagram as the season starts.

Reporter Pierre-Antoine Louis profiled photographer Jeffrey Henson Scales, who recently found 40 rolls of undeveloped film from when he was a teenager — images of the Black Panther Party, Jimi Hendrix, and student protests that captured major moments of the 1960s. The Atlantic covered the eerie, dinosaur wasteland of an abandoned theme park in Ankara, Turkey, and NPR covers the Smithsonian's purchase of rare, antique portraits by Black photographers. Tabitha Soren's photographs capture the strange, fluid meeting of our human bodies and senses and the coldness of technology in her new book, Surface Tension.

For more of our favorite photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"Incredible Stories Behind Of Some Of The Most Iconic Images From 9/11" — BuzzFeed News

Alex Webb / ©Alex Webb / Magnum Photos

"Picturing the Humanity and Dread of the Infinite Scroll" — The New Yorker

Tabitha Soren

"Meet The Street Photographer Who Chronicles New York City’s Evolving Style" — BuzzFeed News

Johnny Cirillo

"How a Surprise Discovery of Photographs From the 1960s Meets the Moment" — The New York Times

Jeffrey Henson Scales

"These Photos Show What The First Day Of School Looks Like Across The Country" — BuzzFeed News

John Partipilo / AP

"Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits By First Black Photographers" — NPR

Smithsonian American Art Museum

"Wonderland Abandoned: The Swift Fall of “Europe’s Biggest Theme Park”" — The Atlantic

Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images

"If You Love College Football You Should Follow These Photographers On Instagram" — BuzzFeed News

Angela Wang / Texas Athletics

"Photographer Enda Burke and the theatre of family lockdown" — The Guardian

Enda Burke

"In Tahiti, Women Are Rocking The Boat" — National Geographic

Xavier Keutch / National Geographic


