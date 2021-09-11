10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Twenty years after 9/11, we spoke with fifteen photographers and photo editors about what covering that day was like, and the iconic images that were made that day. We looked at the first day of school around the country, and how students, teachers and parents are navigating the new normal.

Photographer Enda Burke's photographs of the theater of a family in lockdown will make you grateful for your own weird brood. We spoke with photographer Johnny Cirillo of the beloved @watchingnewyork about style, Bill Cunningham, and seeking out the unexpected. And if you love college football, we rounded up some of the best college sports photographers to follow on Instagram as the season starts.

Reporter Pierre-Antoine Louis profiled photographer Jeffrey Henson Scales, who recently found 40 rolls of undeveloped film from when he was a teenager — images of the Black Panther Party, Jimi Hendrix, and student protests that captured major moments of the 1960s. The Atlantic covered the eerie, dinosaur wasteland of an abandoned theme park in Ankara, Turkey, and NPR covers the Smithsonian's purchase of rare, antique portraits by Black photographers. Tabitha Soren's photographs capture the strange, fluid meeting of our human bodies and senses and the coldness of technology in her new book, Surface Tension.

