8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Spirit Halloween is in the old Barney's flagship location, and pumpkin spice latte sippers once again walk amongst us. This week, we spoke with the Bronx-based non profit arts collective En Foco, which was started by a group of Nuyorican photographers in 1974, and remains relevant today. Also, Bronx native Elias Williams photographed family, neighborhood, and community in the St. Albans area of Queens, New York, where Black homeownership has thrived over the last century.

Speaking of hometowns, Cary Conover photographed his hometown of Wichita, Kansas; and Polly Alderton, much of whose work focuses on family, shared her pandemic photographs of her family in the UK. Sage Sohier looks at the unusual lives of the people who run animal rescues, but not the kind for dogs and cats. Ben Garvin highlighted the intense emotions at the finish line the first Boston Marathon in two years, the iconic race held in the fall this year for the first time in its 125 year history. The Dinah Shore Weekend, an annual festival for queer women, returned to Palm Springs last weekend after two years — and Michelle Groskopf was there to capture the energy. And finally, an AP photographer in China shows the return of tourism to the Xinjiang region as the nation tries to normalize its treatment of Uyghur citizens (for more on how exactly this group is being repressed, don't miss our stunning series).