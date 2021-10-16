 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on October 16, 2021, at 11:43 a.m. ET

Spirit Halloween is in the old Barney's flagship location, and pumpkin spice latte sippers once again walk amongst us. This week, we spoke with the Bronx-based non profit arts collective En Foco, which was started by a group of Nuyorican photographers in 1974, and remains relevant today. Also, Bronx native Elias Williams photographed family, neighborhood, and community in the St. Albans area of Queens, New York, where Black homeownership has thrived over the last century.

Speaking of hometowns, Cary Conover photographed his hometown of Wichita, Kansas; and Polly Alderton, much of whose work focuses on family, shared her pandemic photographs of her family in the UK. Sage Sohier looks at the unusual lives of the people who run animal rescues, but not the kind for dogs and cats. Ben Garvin highlighted the intense emotions at the finish line the first Boston Marathon in two years, the iconic race held in the fall this year for the first time in its 125 year history. The Dinah Shore Weekend, an annual festival for queer women, returned to Palm Springs last weekend after two years — and Michelle Groskopf was there to capture the energy. And finally, an AP photographer in China shows the return of tourism to the Xinjiang region as the nation tries to normalize its treatment of Uyghur citizens (for more on how exactly this group is being repressed, don't miss our stunning series).

"How A Nuyorican Photography Collective Changed New York's Photo Scene" — BuzzFeed News

A young man and an older man holding flowers lean against a post
Frank Gimpaya

"Why Black Homeownership Thrives in this Special Pocket of New York City" — National Geographic

An older woman stands in front of curtains with two of her hands on a dining chair
Elias Williams

"Touching Photos Show The Unusual Lives Of People Running Animal Rescues" — BuzzFeed News

A young girl lays down on a trampoline as a monkey plays with her hair
Sage Sohier

"A photographer’s wonder and curiosity shines through in this project on life in Wichita" — Washington Post

A solitary tree on the sidewalk by a road and next to a building
Cary Conover

"Terror & tourism: Xinjiang eases its grip, but fear remains" — Associated Press

Photographers take a picture of three teenage girls, one of them sits on a camel
Mark Schiefelbein / AP

"Sleeping, crying, fighting: Polly Alderton’s lockdown family album – in pictures" — The Guardian

A young boy with close-cropped hair shits in a pail on the grass in front of a wooden fence
Polly Alderton

"Incredible Photos Of Boston Marathoners’ Joy And Pain As They Cross The Finish Line" — BuzzFeed News

A pregnant runner with a Boston marathon bib that reads &quot;Baby&#x27;s 1st Boston&quot; crosses the finish line
Ben Garvin

"Back in Lesbian Paradise, at Long Last" — The New York Times

Two older women with short hair in swimsuits kissing by the edge of a pool
Michelle Groskopf for The New York Times


