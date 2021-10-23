7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

There is nothing we love more than sweater weather. This week, we saw photo stories that comforted us — like Isolde Brielmaier's final show at the International Center of Photography, Inward: Reflections on Interiority. We also spoke with photographer Serbest Salih about Sirkhane Darkroom, a mobile traveling photography studio that works with children on the Turkey–Syria border. Ryan Christopher Jones photographed what it's like climbing the economic ladder in Fresno, California, and Heather Glazzard photographed self-defense classes for queer people in London. Coveteur profiled fashion photographer Eric White on his career trajectory and his current work, and in a new book, Magnum photographer Jerome Sessini chronicles devastation in postwar Ukraine. And for Kim Kardashian's 41st birthday, we looked back at a decade of Kim's very signature pose on the red carpet.

