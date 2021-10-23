 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 23, 2021, at 12:06 p.m. ET

There is nothing we love more than sweater weather. This week, we saw photo stories that comforted us — like Isolde Brielmaier's final show at the International Center of Photography, Inward: Reflections on Interiority. We also spoke with photographer Serbest Salih about Sirkhane Darkroom, a mobile traveling photography studio that works with children on the Turkey–Syria border. Ryan Christopher Jones photographed what it's like climbing the economic ladder in Fresno, California, and Heather Glazzard photographed self-defense classes for queer people in London. Coveteur profiled fashion photographer Eric White on his career trajectory and his current work, and in a new book, Magnum photographer Jerome Sessini chronicles devastation in postwar Ukraine. And for Kim Kardashian's 41st birthday, we looked back at a decade of Kim's very signature pose on the red carpet.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG, for exclusive interviews and sneak peeks ahead.

"A Traveling Darkroom on the Syria–Turkey Border Is Encouraging Children to Make Photos" — BuzzFeed News

Young people hang up negatives in a darkroom
Enis Yucel

"Climbing the Economic Ladder in Fresno, California" — The Atlantic

A person looking out the window as they ride on a bus
Ryan Christopher Jones

"Meet the Fashion Photographer on a Quest to Capture Magic in the Mundane" — Coveteur

Eric White

"Inside Bender Defenders, the Self-Defence Class for Queer People" — i-D UK

Two people facing off wearing boxing gloves
Heather Glazzard

"Photos of Devastation and Loss Are Still Necessary, Even Though It Seems the Cycle of War Continues No Matter What" — The Washington Post

An older person covering their eyes at they sit on a run-down bus
Jerome Sessini / Magnum Photos

"Photography That Focuses on Those Who Are Often Not Seen" — The New York Times

A figure in a red shirt and shirt lying at the foot of a pillar, seen from above
Arielle Bobb-Willis

"We Look Back at a Decade of Kim Kardashian Looking Back at It" — BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian posing with her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder
George Pimentel / Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic


