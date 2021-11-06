8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, many of us are looking to Glasgow, where world leaders and climate activists have gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). The most recent climate predictions have been dire, to say the least, so this week we spent extra time reading and reporting out climate stories. From National Geographic, photographs from around the world show the climate crisis unfolding in real time. We also highlighted Michael O. Snyder's project looking at how rising sea levels will affect the Chesapeake Bay. We looked at raw photos of landfills to get some sense of the scale of the garbage produced around the world.

Americans celebrated Halloween last weekend, and photographer Adam Powell captured some of the best street scenes in New York City. With the help of the New York Public Library's archives, we also looked back at Larry Racioppo's photographs of Park Slope trick-or-treaters from the 1970s. And the AP documented images from the Mexican villages trying to preserve the customs of the Day of the Dead. We also loved Frank Herfort's photographs of stunning Soviet-era metro stations, as well as the collaborative and hilarious pairings of Magnum photographer Martin Parr's snapshots with found images from the Anonymous Project.