7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week was a tricky one. While some of us may be tempted to exhale after Georgia reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, we are entering a holiday week unlike any we've known before: The coronavirus is surging worldwide, and the United States has marked the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths.

In the midst of it all, we were able to tear ourselves away from the news long enough to marvel at a few things across the internet. Photographer Alec Soth spent this year communicating about art and society with an inmate in a Minnesota prison, the only picture of Neil Armstrong on the moon is now up for auction, and the New York Times spoke to countless immigrants who have been put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic but are trying to make a living as street vendors.

We also looked at photographer Pieter Hugo on his family in lockdown, and Alessandra Sanguinetti's new book on two cousins in the Argentine countryside navigating girlhood and adulthood. For It's Nice That, photographer Max Miechowski drove around the English coastline in a rented car, capturing images that reflected his memories of visiting these places as a child. And of course, the week wouldn't be complete without a look at Princess Diana's legacy on The Crown.

