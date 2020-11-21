 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 21, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. ET

This week was a tricky one. While some of us may be tempted to exhale after Georgia reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, we are entering a holiday week unlike any we've known before: The coronavirus is surging worldwide, and the United States has marked the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths.

In the midst of it all, we were able to tear ourselves away from the news long enough to marvel at a few things across the internet. Photographer Alec Soth spent this year communicating about art and society with an inmate in a Minnesota prison, the only picture of Neil Armstrong on the moon is now up for auction, and the New York Times spoke to countless immigrants who have been put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic but are trying to make a living as street vendors.

We also looked at photographer Pieter Hugo on his family in lockdown, and Alessandra Sanguinetti's new book on two cousins in the Argentine countryside navigating girlhood and adulthood. For It's Nice That, photographer Max Miechowski drove around the English coastline in a rented car, capturing images that reflected his memories of visiting these places as a child. And of course, the week wouldn't be complete without a look at Princess Diana's legacy on The Crown.

If you want even more photo content, sign up for our photo newsletter, which this week is featuring an interview with Azu Nwagbogu about the LagosPhoto Festival.

"These Are the Life Lessons an Inmate Said He Learned From Photography" — BuzzFeed News

An arm wearing a watch in front of a list of names written in chalk on the street
Alec Soth / Magnum Photos

"No Papers, No Jobs: The New Street Vendors of Queens" — New York Times

A woman arranging vegetables underneath a brightly colored umbrella underneath the an elevated subway platform in New York.
Juan Arredondo for The New York Times

"Pieter Hugo Photographs His Two Children in Lockdown" — i-D

A small child wearing pajamas and angel wings crouching down in from of a hedge
Pieter Hugo

"In A Big Fat Sky, Max Miechowski Documents the 'Subtle Complexities of Life' along the British East Coast" — It's Nice That

A woman in black and a man in a white sweatshirt stand next to colorful carnival equipment on the beach.
Max Miechowski

"Photographing the Fluid Space Between Teenage Years and Adulthood" — AnOther Magazine

A girl in a striped shirt and pink romper walks through a field under a blue sky
Alessandra Sanguinetti / Magnum Photos

"Rare NASA Photos Up for Auction, Including the Only Photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon" — CNN

Buzz Aldrin/Christie's

11 Pictures of Princess Diana and Emma Corrin From The Crown That Are Honestly Hard to Tell Apart — BuzzFeed News

Actors playing Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess DIana
Des Willie / Des Willie/Netflix


BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT