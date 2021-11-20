 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on November 20, 2021, at 11:46 a.m. ET

With less than one week to go before the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, we're looking ahead to the long weekend. This week, we spoke with photographer David Maisel about his aerial photographs of damaged and altered environments. We also had the pleasure of speaking with Ming Smith about her decades of photography in New York and with the Kamoinge Workshop. Dina Litovsky photographed kids getting the COVID vaccine.

Poupay Jutharat, a Bangkok-born and New York-based street photographer with a truly unique eye, gave an interview to It's Nice That about her work. And Adam Perez photographed a deaf football team in California who are no longer finding themselves the underdogs. We looked back on the career of Tom Stoddart, a photojournalist for many decades who passed away earlier this month, and Lauren Moya Ford wrote about Mitch Epstein's new book looking at Trump's America. In Russia, Maxim Shemetov follows a father and son who are brainstorming how to slow the thaw of the Russian tundra in Siberia.

Sign up for our newsletter JPG for exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the world of photography.

Terrifying Photos Of The Altered Environment We Are All Complicit In Making – BuzzFeed News

David Maisel

"Meet Poupay, the photographer who’s got sarcasm in her veins" – It's Nice That

Poupay Jutharat

"She Took Photos Of New York Culture For Decades. Now She’s Getting Her Due." — BuzzFeed News

Ming Smith / Courtesy Nicola Vassell Gallery

"Underdog No More, a Deaf Football Team Takes California by Storm" — The New York Times

Adam Perez for The New York Times

"'It Just Hurts a Little Bit, and It Helps You': New York City Kids on Getting Vaxxed" — The New Yorker

Dina Litovsky /Redux for The New Yorker

"Berlin Wall to Blair’s Battlebus – Tom Stoddart’s Career In Pictures" – The Guardian

Tom Stoddart Archive / Getty Images

"A Father and Son's Ice Age Plot to Slow Siberian Thaw" — Reuters

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

"A Gut-Wrenching but Graceful Photo Project on Trump’s America" — Hyperallergic

Mitch Epstein, courtesy of the artist and Steidl

"25 Amazing Journeys for 2022" — National Geographic

Ian Zinner / National Geographic


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.