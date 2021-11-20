9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

With less than one week to go before the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, we're looking ahead to the long weekend. This week, we spoke with photographer David Maisel about his aerial photographs of damaged and altered environments. We also had the pleasure of speaking with Ming Smith about her decades of photography in New York and with the Kamoinge Workshop. Dina Litovsky photographed kids getting the COVID vaccine.



Poupay Jutharat, a Bangkok-born and New York-based street photographer with a truly unique eye, gave an interview to It's Nice That about her work. And Adam Perez photographed a deaf football team in California who are no longer finding themselves the underdogs. We looked back on the career of Tom Stoddart, a photojournalist for many decades who passed away earlier this month, and Lauren Moya Ford wrote about Mitch Epstein's new book looking at Trump's America. In Russia, Maxim Shemetov follows a father and son who are brainstorming how to slow the thaw of the Russian tundra in Siberia.

