10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In New York City, we're still riding the high of the first NYC Marathon since 2019. We looked back at photographs of the marathon, starting from the very first one, which looped Central Park in 1970. We also collected photos of poignant airport reunions around the world as countries, including the US, lifted travel restrictions to vaccinated visitors. The photographer Spandita Malik is headed back to India when the restrictions lift, to continue her photo work, a harsh critique on gendered violence in her home country.

Kaitlyn McNab wrote about the myth that dark skin is harder to photograph, and Max Whittaker photographed people in California who lost their homes in the Caldor fire, after finding themselves priced out of homes elsewhere in the state. David Doubilet's stunning underwater photographs show us what life is like under the sea. We also loved Georgia O'Keeffe's photographs up close by Lauren Moya Ford, wild parakeets in London, and photographer Chantal Regnault's images of early ballroom and vogueing.