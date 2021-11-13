 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on November 13, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. ET

In New York City, we're still riding the high of the first NYC Marathon since 2019. We looked back at photographs of the marathon, starting from the very first one, which looped Central Park in 1970. We also collected photos of poignant airport reunions around the world as countries, including the US, lifted travel restrictions to vaccinated visitors. The photographer Spandita Malik is headed back to India when the restrictions lift, to continue her photo work, a harsh critique on gendered violence in her home country.

Kaitlyn McNab wrote about the myth that dark skin is harder to photograph, and Max Whittaker photographed people in California who lost their homes in the Caldor fire, after finding themselves priced out of homes elsewhere in the state. David Doubilet's stunning underwater photographs show us what life is like under the sea. We also loved Georgia O'Keeffe's photographs up close by Lauren Moya Ford, wild parakeets in London, and photographer Chantal Regnault's images of early ballroom and vogueing.

"These Beautiful Images Are A Harsh Critique of Gendered Violence in India" — BuzzFeed News

Spandita Malik © The artist. Courtesy Sammlung Klein, Germany and Sarah Hasted/ International Art Advisory, New York

"Georgia O’Keeffe’s Photographs, Seen Closely for the First Time" — Hyperallergic

Todd Webb Archive, © Todd Webb Archive

"These Photos Capture Emotional Airport Reunions After Coronavirus Restrictions Were Lifted" — BuzzFeed News

Brian Snyder / Reuters

"They Moved to Rural California for Affordable Homes. Then the Caldor Fire Destroyed the Town." — The Wall Street Journal

Max Whittaker for The Wall Street Journal

"Here’s How Fans Spoke Up for Britney Spears When No One Else Would" — BuzzFeed News

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Wild Parakeets, Far From Their Native Land, Have Taken a Liking to London" — National Geographic

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

"Why the Myth That Dark Skin Is Harder to Photograph Persists" — Allure

Cameron Reed

"In Vogue: How Photographer Chantal Regnault Captured the Harlem Ball Scene’s Rise to Fame" – It's Nice That

Chantal Regnault

"These Gorgeous Underwater Photos Show Us What Life Is Like Under the Sea" — BuzzFeed News

David Doubilet

"Inspiring Vintage Photos of the New York Marathon to Mark Its 50th Year" – BuzzFeed News

Alain Nogues / Sygma via Getty Images


