8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

We're all ready for some version of life as it was prepandemic — and a little warm weather wouldn’t hurt, either. We aren't out of it yet, but the project "Pandemic Perspectives" looked back at how people across countries, cultures, faiths, economic statuses, and age groups have responded to the coronavirus pandemic. For BuzzFeed News, Lili Kobielski photographed the hustle culture surrounding the Kentucky Derby, and Sophie Harris-Taylor photographed new fathers for Creative Review. Lynsey Weatherspoon photographed essential workers in Bessemer, Alabama. And we spoke with digital strategist and curator JiaJia Fei about the 10 images that have influenced her and shaped her career, bridging the gap between physical and digital art spaces as the NFT boom continues to draw attention.

The AP put the spotlight on a surgeon and father in Sudan who is now a refugee — and helping people in a similarly precarious position. Arianna Todisco photographs the “walkers” of Italy, nomadic Sicilian wanderers and their tradition of selling balloons. And Go Nakamura crosses the US–Mexico border at night with people who are risking everything for the chance of a better life.

For more stories like these from around the internet, sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG.

"The 10 Images That Shaped JiaJia Fei's Career In The Digital Art Space" — BuzzFeed News

Two young men dressed as women in the back of a New York City cab
Nan Goldin, courtesy of Marian Goodman Gallery

"Sophie Harris-Taylor Photographs New Fathers in her Latest Series" — Creative Review

A man looking at the camera holds his young son, who is looking away from the camera
Sophie Harris-Taylor

"'They Have To Give Up Everything': A Photographer Captures The Human Drama at the Border" — Vanity Fair

A father and two children get out of a boat at the border.
Go Nakamura

"The Most Famous Horse Race In America Also Breeds An Underground Economy" — BuzzFeed News

Three women in fancy dresses walk through a neighborhood on their way to the Kentucky Derby
Lili Kobielski for BuzzFeed News

"Refugee Doctor Chronicles Tigray's Pain as He Treats It" — Associated Press

A man cleans a wound and makes a cast for a refugee
Nariman El-Mofty / AP

"Bessemer, Alabama: Portraits of The American Worker" — Fast Company

A triptych of three people working in different environments
Lynsey Weatherspoon

"The ‘Walkers’ of Sicily Survive on the Tradition of Selling Balloons" — Washington Post

Two young boys play in front of an older Italian woman holding a Minnie Mouse balloon
Arianna Todisco


"Pandemic Perspectives" — PBS Frontline

A woman in a mask in a black and white photo holds a color polaroid of a mask up to her face
Paz Burd for Different Ships, Same Storm and Pandemic Perspectives






A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

