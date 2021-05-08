8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We're all ready for some version of life as it was prepandemic — and a little warm weather wouldn’t hurt, either. We aren't out of it yet, but the project "Pandemic Perspectives" looked back at how people across countries, cultures, faiths, economic statuses, and age groups have responded to the coronavirus pandemic. For BuzzFeed News, Lili Kobielski photographed the hustle culture surrounding the Kentucky Derby, and Sophie Harris-Taylor photographed new fathers for Creative Review. Lynsey Weatherspoon photographed essential workers in Bessemer, Alabama. And we spoke with digital strategist and curator JiaJia Fei about the 10 images that have influenced her and shaped her career, bridging the gap between physical and digital art spaces as the NFT boom continues to draw attention.

The AP put the spotlight on a surgeon and father in Sudan who is now a refugee — and helping people in a similarly precarious position. Arianna Todisco photographs the “walkers” of Italy, nomadic Sicilian wanderers and their tradition of selling balloons. And Go Nakamura crosses the US–Mexico border at night with people who are risking everything for the chance of a better life.

For more stories like these from around the internet, sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG.

