7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It was hard to comprehend the escalating violence in Gaza as it unfolded this week — we spoke with Ashraf Amra for our Sunday newsletter and on Instagram to try and understand what it was like to cover such horrific violence. In the US, Christian K. Lee photographed Black gun owners in a project that lays bare negative stereotypes and aims to change them. Katerina Vo's Fatherhood project looks critically at the American dream, nationalism, and nostalgia. Aaron Gekoski photographs people living among the dead at a graveyard in the Philippines, and Jamie Lafferty photographed an abandoned Soviet ghost town in the Arctic.

We also spoke with Robin Schwartz about a lifetime of working with animals and "exploring interspecies relationships," and to Tommy Kha about his self-portraiture, the arts industry, and covering the American South.

