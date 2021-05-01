10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, all eyes were on India, as the country tries to navigate its second major wave of the pandemic. Hospitals are filling up and crematoriums are working around the clock as the death toll skyrockets, and we looked at some of the heart-wrenching scenes there. On the other side of the world, Tamir Kalifa and other photographers captured moving images of US families reuniting in nursing homes after being kept apart by coronavirus restrictions.

Larry Fink shares his charming images of life at home for Wallpaper's lockdown diaries, and Paula Zuccotti worked with people around the globe to document their everyday essentials during the pandemic. Dan Barker and Lucy Wood are raising money for unhoused people in the UK by giving them cameras and showcasing their work — and a unique look at their lives.

Do not miss the work of Carlota Guerrera, the wildly cool young photographer who is determined to reclaim women's bodies within photography. HuffPost brought together photographers and changemakers who are shaping our future, while we looked back at Chicago in the 1980s through the eyes of Raymond Boyd, who was first brought to our attention by Black Archives founder Renata Cherlise. And Mahmoud "Mo" Mfinanga discusses Rahim Fortune's latest photo book, "I can't stand to see you cry."

And finally, if you're ready to escape it all, we celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Hubble telescope by looking back at some of the most incredible images of space.

