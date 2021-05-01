10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

 Skip To Content
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on May 1, 2021, at 11:05 a.m. ET

This week, all eyes were on India, as the country tries to navigate its second major wave of the pandemic. Hospitals are filling up and crematoriums are working around the clock as the death toll skyrockets, and we looked at some of the heart-wrenching scenes there. On the other side of the world, Tamir Kalifa and other photographers captured moving images of US families reuniting in nursing homes after being kept apart by coronavirus restrictions.

Larry Fink shares his charming images of life at home for Wallpaper's lockdown diaries, and Paula Zuccotti worked with people around the globe to document their everyday essentials during the pandemic. Dan Barker and Lucy Wood are raising money for unhoused people in the UK by giving them cameras and showcasing their work — and a unique look at their lives.

Do not miss the work of Carlota Guerrera, the wildly cool young photographer who is determined to reclaim women's bodies within photography. HuffPost brought together photographers and changemakers who are shaping our future, while we looked back at Chicago in the 1980s through the eyes of Raymond Boyd, who was first brought to our attention by Black Archives founder Renata Cherlise. And Mahmoud "Mo" Mfinanga discusses Rahim Fortune's latest photo book, "I can't stand to see you cry."

And finally, if you're ready to escape it all, we celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Hubble telescope by looking back at some of the most incredible images of space.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG, for more insights and interviews about photography.

"These Horrifying Photos Show How Dire The Coronavirus Surge In India Is" — BuzzFeed News

Two men embrace in India , wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus
Getty Images

"The Culture Shifters Who Are Shaping Our Future" — HuffPost

A close up of a man with pink hair wearing a feather boa
Celeste Sloman for Huffington Post

"Rahim Fortune and Mahmoud ‘Mo’ Mfinanga discuss Fortune’s latest photobook, I can’t stand to see you cry" — British Journal of Photography

Rahim Fortune 2021 Courtesy of Loose Joints

"This Young Photographer Is Reclaiming Women's Bodies In A Powerful Way" — BuzzFeed News

Four women with their arms raised in red dresses which are digitially manipualted to swirl together
Carlota Guerrero

"Raymond Boyd’s Unfiltered Images Of Music In The ‘80s And ‘90s" — BuzzFeed News

Whitney Houston with her eyes closed singling on stage
Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

"The everyday objects that got us through lockdown, documented by Paula Zuccotti" — It's Nice That

Items laid out on a floor, including a water bottle, coffee maker, camera, shoes and gloves
Liliana Cadena, courtesy of Paula Zuccotti

"Photographer Larry Fink’s Lockdown Diaries" — Wallpaper

A mold of a hand on a desk, and a flower with its shadow
Larry Fink

"Art Exhibition Showcases Homeless People’s Photos Throughout Lockdown" — The Shropshire Star

A houseless man stands on an empty street in London, looking at the camera
Dan Barker / Out Of Home

"'Joy, Love, Grief’: How It Looks When Families Reunite" — The New York Times

Two people embrace at a nursing home, one woman wears her mask below her nose
Kristian Thacker for The New York Times

"These Real-Life Photos Of The Hubble Telescope Look Too Strange To Be True" — BuzzFeed News

A starry constellation from the Hubble Telescope
Courtesy of NASA


