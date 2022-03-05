 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 5, 2022, at 1:53 p.m. ET

This week, we watched as yet another refugee crisis unfolded in front of our eyes. We looked at photos of people fleeing Kyiv, what the mass exodus looked like in its first week as 500,000 refugees leave the country, and a rare before-and-after look at how the Russian bombings have transformed city streets.

Elsewhere in Europe, Daniel Nilsson took surreal photographs of Swedes working from home in the strangest of states, and François Brunelle has photographed doppelgängers for years and shared the photos with Musée. In the states, Mardi Gras happened last Tuesday in New Orleans after being postponed for the coronavirus, and Justin Hardiman looked at how Black riders are reclaiming their place in rodeo culture. Bruce Haley's new book looks at the tough life working the land in rural California. For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"Dramatic Photos Show What The Ongoing Battle For Kyiv Looks Like" — BuzzFeed News

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Image

"These Photos Show What It's Like For 500,000 Ukrainians Fleeing Russia's Invasion" — BuzzFeed News

Umit Bektas / Reuters

"Surreal images celebrate the sometimes absurd nature of working from home" — Washington Post

Daniel Nilsson

"These Before/After Photos Show The Scale Of Destruction In Ukraine" — BuzzFeed News

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform /Future Publishing via Getty Images; Google Maps

"Not their first rodeo: How Black riders are reclaiming their place in cowboy culture" — NPR

Justin Hardiman

"Extremely Fun Photos Show How Mardi Gras Is Back After A Pandemic Hiatus" —BuzzFeed News

Melinda Martinez / Reuters

"Frozen assets: braving the elements in rural California – in pictures" — The Guardian

Bruce Haley, via Daylight Books

"Feature: François Brunelle - I'M NOT A LOOK ALIKE" — Musée

François Brunelle


