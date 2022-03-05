8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we watched as yet another refugee crisis unfolded in front of our eyes. We looked at photos of people fleeing Kyiv, what the mass exodus looked like in its first week as 500,000 refugees leave the country, and a rare before-and-after look at how the Russian bombings have transformed city streets.

Elsewhere in Europe, Daniel Nilsson took surreal photographs of Swedes working from home in the strangest of states, and François Brunelle has photographed doppelgängers for years and shared the photos with Musée. In the states, Mardi Gras happened last Tuesday in New Orleans after being postponed for the coronavirus, and Justin Hardiman looked at how Black riders are reclaiming their place in rodeo culture. Bruce Haley's new book looks at the tough life working the land in rural California.