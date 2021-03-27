8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In the US, we witnessed a lot of violence this week. The mass shooting in Boulder, continued attacks on Asian Americans and the fallout of the Atlanta shooting, and, of course, the ongoing pandemic. It's a difficult time, and we hope you're taking care of yourselves. For us at BuzzFeed News, we looked at some of the most striking photos on the internet this week to help us process. We also looked at images from the Manzanar detention camp for Japanese Americans in the US and the complicated history of anti–Asian American racism in the country. We had the pleasure of speaking with art collector and visionary Helen Kornblum, who donated 100 works by women artists to the Museum of Modern Art earlier this year.

Julio Cortez tracked one girl's solo journey to the US border, showing the risks some parents take to give their children better opportunities. In Somalia, photographers Fardowsa Hussein and Hana Mire are working with the Somali Arts Foundation to give women photographers in the country some visibility and recognition for their craft. JEB's photographs of lesbians from decades ago harken back to a time when finding your people wasn't as easy as googling them.

Gabrielle Lurie shared some of the images that led to her being named Local Photographer of the Year in the Bay Area. And, in the New York Times, Kholood Eid looked at what life without burlesque is like for the performers. The hot fit on the internet this week was Vladimir Putin's snowsuit as he vacationed in Siberia — you can see the full photo essay and more below.

