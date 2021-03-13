10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, you may have heard, is one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic — a full year that our daily lives in the United States have been disrupted. As we grapple with the anniversary and what it means, people are looking forward to spending more time outside with loved ones as spring and more vaccines arrive. We looked back on a year of the coronavirus pandemic and saw just how much of an emotional roller coaster it was. National Geographic asked photographers from around the world to share their reflections. Celeste Sloman photographed one community in New Mexico whose teenagers were struggling with their mental health, and had an uptick in suicide attempts, after a year of being isolated from their peers.

Tara Wray captured a year of uncertainty with her family with her camera, while Harry Borden has a new book on what it means to be a single dad. For a last look at winter, please enjoy Elena Anosova’s photographs of people on the ice of Russia's famous Lake Baikal. Photographer Pilar Olivares told the story of Brazilian women facing intimate partner violence in lockdown, and Ruxx Naqvi learned to love her city again by photographing it this past year.



