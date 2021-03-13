 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 13, 2021, at 11:07 a.m. ET

This week, you may have heard, is one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic — a full year that our daily lives in the United States have been disrupted. As we grapple with the anniversary and what it means, people are looking forward to spending more time outside with loved ones as spring and more vaccines arrive. We looked back on a year of the coronavirus pandemic and saw just how much of an emotional roller coaster it was. National Geographic asked photographers from around the world to share their reflections. Celeste Sloman photographed one community in New Mexico whose teenagers were struggling with their mental health, and had an uptick in suicide attempts, after a year of being isolated from their peers.

Tara Wray captured a year of uncertainty with her family with her camera, while Harry Borden has a new book on what it means to be a single dad. For a last look at winter, please enjoy Elena Anosova’s photographs of people on the ice of Russia's famous Lake Baikal. Photographer Pilar Olivares told the story of Brazilian women facing intimate partner violence in lockdown, and Ruxx Naqvi learned to love her city again by photographing it this past year.

For more exclusive looks into the internet's best photo stories, sign up for our newsletter.


"These Photos Capture The Range Of Emotion We Felt In The First Year Of The Pandemic" – BuzzFeed News

John Moore / Getty Images

"The Lost Year: What the Pandemic Cost Teenagers" — ProPublica

Celeste Sloman for ProPublica

"'You Worry You'll Be Seen As Weak': Single Dads In Their Own Words" — The Guardian

Harry Borden

"Here Comes The Sun: These Historical Photos Show New Yorkers Basking In The Springtime Weather" — BuzzFeed News

Joe Schilling / Getty Images

Pink dress-clad woman sunbathing with vigilant hand on her purse, lying on lunch hour-occupied wall of fountain outside Time & Life building. (Photo by Joe Schilling/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

"'Street Photography Made Me Love My City Again'" — BBC

Ruxx Naqvi/BBC

"Brazil Women Suffer In Silence As COVID-19 Sparks Domestic Terror" — Reuters

Pilar Olivares / Reuters

"Glimpses Of Grief And Resilience, Captured Over An Unforgettable Year" — National Geographic

Rita Harper

"On Lake Baikal, Russia's Hockey Greats Play 'Last Game' for Threatened Environment" — Washington Post

Elena Anosova for The Washington Post

"'Year of the Beast': How Tara Wray Used Photography To 'Process Fear And Uncertainty'" — NPR

Tara Wray

"A Look Back At Decades Of Huskies Running The Iditarod" — BuzzFeed News

Al Grillo / AP


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT