7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on June 26, 2021, at 11:13 a.m. ET

This week, Britney Spears dominated the headlines as she shared shocking details of her 13-year conservatorship. We also watched as a search and rescue mission got underway after the horrific collapse of an apartment building in Miami.

We looked back at the scale of the building collapse in photos and at a devastating year of COVID through the lens of Tina Russell. Photographer Christian Rodriguez looked at how his relationship with his father developed, grew, and almost ended as he fell ill last year. Thomas Peter photographed his experiences with the Chinese police state in Xinjiang.

This was also a week for celebrating long-fought-for wins — Benjamin Wolbergs spent four years researching queer art for his new book, New Queer Photography. Adam Bradley wrote about the stunning work of the under-recognized Kwame Brathwaite, and photographer Jamil GS photographed the rich and famous before they were, well, either of those things.

"He Almost Lost His Father to COVID. This Photographer Documented Every Minute." — BuzzFeed News

A man sitting shirtless at a table with oranges and potato chips on it
Christian Rodriguez

"The Photographer Who Captured the Beauty in Blackness" — T Magazine

Courtesy of the artist, Aperture and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles

"Photos Show the Horror and Scale of the Miami Building Collapse" — BuzzFeed News

Rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami
Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

"Photographing New York's Hip-Hop Legends Before They Were Famous" – i-D

The rapper Jay Z in front of a yacht in New York
Jamil GS

"In China's New Xinjiang: Patriotic Tourism, Police and Propaganda" — Reuters

A group of Chinese polica officers outside a tourist stand selling dresses and hates in Xinjiang
Thomas Peter / Reuters

"These Gorgeous Photos Capture the Diversity of New Queer Photography" — BuzzFeed News

A young man looks away from the camera, hands cradle his face
Daniel Jack Lyons

"Death in the Family" — Washington Post

A man cries on the phone in a car after sharing some bad news, holds his hand to his head
Tina Russell




