7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, Britney Spears dominated the headlines as she shared shocking details of her 13-year conservatorship. We also watched as a search and rescue mission got underway after the horrific collapse of an apartment building in Miami.

We looked back at the scale of the building collapse in photos and at a devastating year of COVID through the lens of Tina Russell. Photographer Christian Rodriguez looked at how his relationship with his father developed, grew, and almost ended as he fell ill last year. Thomas Peter photographed his experiences with the Chinese police state in Xinjiang.

This was also a week for celebrating long-fought-for wins — Benjamin Wolbergs spent four years researching queer art for his new book, New Queer Photography. Adam Bradley wrote about the stunning work of the under-recognized Kwame Brathwaite, and photographer Jamil GS photographed the rich and famous before they were, well, either of those things.

