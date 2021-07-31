9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Have you become strangely invested in doubles table tennis this last week? Synchronized diving? Volleyball? You're not alone. We have all been glued to our screens during the Tokyo Olympics, whether it's for swimming or gymnastics. We were happy to hear Simone Biles is taking care of herself with the support of her team, and we also looked back at some of her more gravity-defying feats to remind you why she's the GOAT. Over at CNN, they rounded up 25 of the most exciting athletes to watch during the games.

We also had the pleasure of speaking with Kathy Willens this week, who recently retired after a 45-year career as a photojournalist with the Associated Press. While Hailey Sadler, with support from Border Kindness, shared moving photographs of migrants living in limbo after they were deported to Mexico.

Also this week, Michael Sherwin hopes to change how we view the US landscape and our history with his project "Vanishing Points," which looks at Native American sites of sacred and historical importance across the country. Zohra Bensemra looks at how some self-sufficient Senegalese are creating and sustaining gardens in the desert, and photographic artist Bindi Vora interpreted the pandemic in collage. Arthur Lubow wrote about his discovery of the revered Chilean photographer Sergio Larrain almost a decade ago.

