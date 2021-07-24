 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 24, 2021, at 11:05 a.m. ET

This week was another sobering look at the effects of climate change around the world. We watched as China flooded and the monstrous wildfires continued in the Pacific Northwest. The photographer Marina Vitaglione used an old photographic technique to produce otherworldly images of London's air pollution, while Eva Marie Uzcátegui took a look at a sandbar in Miami that has become a popular local hangout and is set to be destroyed.

Many news outlets paid tribute to Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while working in Afghanistan. His work had brought him around the world for stories, and his reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise, bringing fears of another lockdown. Todd Heisler and David Gonzalez of the New York Times profiled 115 workers who kept the city afloat during the pandemic, even when some of them found themselves unemployed.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Olympics started this week after a year's delay, which means all eyes are on the celebrations in Tokyo. And just for fun, we took one last look at France and the celebrities out in full force at Cannes.

"These Photos Show The Catastrophic, Deadly Flooding Wreaking Havoc In China" — BuzzFeed News

People in China walk through waist-high water due to recent flooding, one carries an umbrella
Feature China, via AP Images

"Sun, Sand, Saints and Sharks: The Best Summer Photographs" — The Guardian

Three older women in bathing suits at the beach, one smokes a cigarette
Emilio Morenatti / AP

"No End In Sight: Photos Of The Monstrous Pacific Northwest Wildfires" — BuzzFeed News

A small structure in the foreground as a hilly forest is engulfed in flames behind it
Noah Berger / AP

"Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Is Killed In Afghanistan" — NPR

A woman leans down and places her hands on the sand, a boat with people is in the background at the beach behind her
Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

"The Celebrities Came Out In Full Force At Cannes" — BuzzFeed News

A woman stands in a very frilly purple dress at Cannes
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

"London Air Pollution Turned Into Art to Raise Awareness" — BBC News

A blue photograph of pollution in London captured with an old photo technique
Marina Vitaglione

"Party's Over — A Popular Hangout In Miami Is Set To Be Destroyed To Fight Climate Change" — BuzzFeed News

A pair of legs walks on sand in green water in an underwater photograph
Eva Marie Uzcategui for BuzzFeed News

"These 115 Workers Helped Keep New York Alive in Its Darkest Months" — The New York Times

A man stands with his arms crossed in front of laundry machines under a flourescent light
Todd Heisler /The New York Times


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT