8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 17, 2021, at 11:09 a.m. ET

People protested, the world held its breath, and then it happened — Britney Spears is getting a lawyer of her own choosing. While there was a lot going on in the world this week, this one felt like a small victory to celebrate. We rounded up photos that look at the unshakeable hold the pop star had on Hollywood in the early aughts, before her conservatorship began in 2008.

In California, photographer Noah Berger captured hardworking fire crews as the Sugar Fire devoured a California town, while we looked at the floods in Germany that killed over 100 people this week. Trees are a good way to combat climate change, and Rita Leistner photographed the back-breaking work that is tree planting in the backwoods of Canada, but not until she planted over 500,000 trees herself.

In Jason Fulford's new book, famous photographers from around the world shared what photos they don't take (or try not to) in Photo No Nos. When Sophie Rivera died earlier this year, the photography world lost a visionary photographer of New York — we spoke with her husband and looked at how her work developed over the decades. Around the world we looked at some of the children who lost parents to COVID-19, and how they and their families are filling the void left behind. And after two decades, the US left the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, which was subsequently looted — the Guardian has a good look at how that happened.

"Devastating Scenes From The Floods In Germany That Killed Over One Hundred People" — BuzzFeed News

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

"Scenes From California’s Sugar Fire" — The Atlantic

Noah Berger / AP

"These Photos Show How Ubiquitous Britney Spears Was Before Her Conservatorship" — BuzzFeed News

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

"Blood, Sweat, and Tears: The Astonishing Labor of Tree Planters in Canada" — Feature Shoot

Rita Leistner

"Photographers Shared Their Biggest Photography 'No-Nos'" — BuzzFeed News

Gus Powell / Courtesy of Lee Marks Fine Art

"This Photographer Documented Strangers (And Herself) With Surprising Intimacy" — BuzzFeed News

Sophie Rivera

"With 4 Million COVID Dead, Many Kids Left Behind" — Associated Press

Jerome Delay / AP

"Inside Afghanistan’s Looted Bagram Airbase After US Departure – In Pictures" — The Guardian

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters




