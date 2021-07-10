 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 10, 2021, at 9:06 a.m. ET

Summer is in full effect in the US, and whatever that means for your corner of the country, we hope you're taking some time to enjoy it. For the Fourth of July, we asked five photographers from different states to document their days, and how they feel about the Fourth. As America pulls out of Afghanistan after 20 years, we look at the the past two decades of war in photos that raise a lot of questions about our involvement, and what's next.

Ryan McGinley spoke with AnOther Magazine about the influence of photographer Mark Morrisroe, and photographer Kathy Willens retired from the Associated Press after 45 years. In “The Land of Milk and Honey,” by creative director Alexander Julian, celebrates immigrants and first-generation Americans while looking at the pursuit of the so-called American Dream. Across the Pacific, rescue operations continue as one Japanese town recovers from torrential mudslides.

"How Americans Around The Country Celebrated Independence Day" — BuzzFeed News

A car with flames painted on it drives through Brooklyn with a man and a woman in the front seat
Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

"AP Photographer Kathy Willens retires after nearly 45 years" — Associated Press

A younger Muhammad Ali being fitted for a boxing helmet in a training gym, from the chest up
Kathy Willens / ASSOCIATED PRESS

"Ryan McGinley on the Intimate, Cinematic Photographs of Mark Morrisroe" — AnOther Magazine

A young man looks at the camera in front of a tree in a framed photo
© Estate of Mark Morrisroe (Ringier Collection)

"Rescue Operations Continue in Japanese Town Struck by Mudslide" — The Atlantic

A woman holds and umbrella and stands in front of a giant mudslide in front of houses
Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

"A New Portrait Series Celebrates Immigrant Communities Throughout the U.S." — Conde Nast Traveler

A couple stands in front of a Mercedes with grocery bags and baskets
Riot Muse, via Alexander Julian

"These Images From The War In Afghanistan Raise A Lot Of Questions About What's Next" — BuzzFeed News

A young man stands with a gun in front of a bullet riddled building in Afghanistan
Earnie Grafton/AFP, via Getty Images


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT