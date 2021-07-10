6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Summer is in full effect in the US, and whatever that means for your corner of the country, we hope you're taking some time to enjoy it. For the Fourth of July, we asked five photographers from different states to document their days, and how they feel about the Fourth. As America pulls out of Afghanistan after 20 years, we look at the the past two decades of war in photos that raise a lot of questions about our involvement, and what's next.

Ryan McGinley spoke with AnOther Magazine about the influence of photographer Mark Morrisroe, and photographer Kathy Willens retired from the Associated Press after 45 years. In “The Land of Milk and Honey,” by creative director Alexander Julian, celebrates immigrants and first-generation Americans while looking at the pursuit of the so-called American Dream. Across the Pacific, rescue operations continue as one Japanese town recovers from torrential mudslides.