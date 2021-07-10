6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
Summer is in full effect in the US, and whatever that means for your corner of the country, we hope you're taking some time to enjoy it. For the Fourth of July, we asked five photographers from different states to document their days, and how they feel about the Fourth. As America pulls out of Afghanistan after 20 years, we look at the the past two decades of war in photos that raise a lot of questions about our involvement, and what's next.
Ryan McGinley spoke with AnOther Magazine about the influence of photographer Mark Morrisroe, and photographer Kathy Willens retired from the Associated Press after 45 years. In “The Land of Milk and Honey,” by creative director Alexander Julian, celebrates immigrants and first-generation Americans while looking at the pursuit of the so-called American Dream. Across the Pacific, rescue operations continue as one Japanese town recovers from torrential mudslides.
"How Americans Around The Country Celebrated Independence Day" — BuzzFeed News
"AP Photographer Kathy Willens retires after nearly 45 years" — Associated Press
"Ryan McGinley on the Intimate, Cinematic Photographs of Mark Morrisroe" — AnOther Magazine
"A New Portrait Series Celebrates Immigrant Communities Throughout the U.S." — Conde Nast Traveler
"These Images From The War In Afghanistan Raise A Lot Of Questions About What's Next" — BuzzFeed News
