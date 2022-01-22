7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

 Skip To Content
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 22, 2022, at 10:58 a.m. ET

Please don't ask me how my New Year's resolutions are going — that's my only request this week. I'm still feeling cautiously optimistic about the new year — emphasis on cautious. We lost some greats in the first month of January, among them iconic Vogue editor André Leon Talley, whose life in fashion we looked back on in photos. After Pantone declared Very Peri to be their color of the year in their color trend forecast, we had a lot of fun trying to figure out what counts as periwinkle and looking for inspiration in old photos. Photographer Daniel Gebhart de Koekkoek shared his annual 2022 calendar with amazing photos of dogs for each month. Matias Delacroix photographed the migrants who go to Chile searching for a better life.

The Guardian looked at Ajamu X's book and incredibly intimate and beautiful self-portraits, while American Photography examined a selfie pioneer, the Countess of Castiglione. And Tema Stauffer photographed the real places that inspired Southern fiction, from William Faulker to Eudora Welty and Alice Walker.

See more of our favorite photo stories from around the internet this week in our newsletter.

"Congrats to Periwinkle for Overcoming the Name Periwinkle to Become Pantone's Color of the Year" — BuzzFeed News

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images; Getty Images

"Vogue's André Leon Talley Was a Fashion Icon. Here Are His Looks Through the Decades." — BuzzFeed News

George Etheredge / The New York Times

"Migrants Seek Better Life in Chile" — Associated Press

Matias Delacroix / AP

"If Dogs Were People, This Is What They’d Do" — Feature Shoot

Daniel Gebhart de Koekkoek

"The Real Places That Gave Rise to Southern Fictions" — The New Yorker

Tema Stauffer

"What We're Reading: The Eternal Beauty and Mystery of the Countess of Castiglione, Photo Pioneer" — American Photography

The Countess of Castiglione, via AP

"Black, Queer, and Visible: Ajamu’s Intimate Images – in Pictures" — The Guardian

Ajamu X




