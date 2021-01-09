10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
We had a good run, 2021.
Like everyone else, we're grappling with the harsh reality that this is who we are as a nation, and that it will take a lot of work to counteract the divisiveness and misinformation that permeates American soil. And while we are frustrated, bewildered, or just tired, we're also turning to the internet to show us the pictures from the year we just entered, and the one we just left.
First, we rounded up photographs of the riot and attempted coup at the Capitol building. Next, we loved looking back with Pro Photo Daily's collection of their best stories from 2021. The New Yorker shared decades of self-portraits by Nancy Floyd as she watched herself age. The Guardian profiled Hector Retamal, who took photos in Wuhan, China, over the course of the last year. And Aaron Vincent Elkaim looked at the legacy of hydroelectric energy in Canada for World Press Photo.
Looking forward, we asked photo industry leaders about their predictions for 2021. We loved the dreamy images from Black women photographers, and the founder of a new site that aims to spotlight and support them. And caught in the middle is photographer JR, who looks forward to a retrospective opening soon in London.
"The Photographer Who Set Out to Watch Herself Age" — The New Yorker
"These Photos Show What The #EndSARS Movement Looked Like" — BuzzFeed News
"The Year That Was: 12 Pro Photo Daily Highlights From 2020" — American Photography
"A State of Erosion: A Legacy of Hydroelectric Energy" — Witness World Press Photo
"An Unexpected Call Launched JR Into His Latest Project, Set in a California Maximum-Security Prison" — British Journal of Photography
