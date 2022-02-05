9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

There's a lot to celebrate this week — Year of the Tiger! Lunar New Year! Black History Month! We loved Stephanie Shih's incredibly smart and gorgeously detailed Asian American still lifes. (What makes a still life "Asian American?" Read the piece!) CNN looked at how people celebrated the arrival of Lunar New Year around the world. We also looked at the incredible life of James Van Der Zee, one of the most influential photographers of New York from the time of the Harlem Renaissance and beyond.

Magalí Druscovich photographed women in Argentina who are in prison for drug offenses and Pete Kiehart looked at what life in Ukraine has been like during this tumultuous time. Victor Eddeh's beautiful portraits were featured in It's Nice That, and AnOther magazine looked at Ezra Petronio's super fun polaroids of some of the most famous faces in fashion.

