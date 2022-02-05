 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 5, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. ET

There's a lot to celebrate this week — Year of the Tiger! Lunar New Year! Black History Month! We loved Stephanie Shih's incredibly smart and gorgeously detailed Asian American still lifes. (What makes a still life "Asian American?" Read the piece!) CNN looked at how people celebrated the arrival of Lunar New Year around the world. We also looked at the incredible life of James Van Der Zee, one of the most influential photographers of New York from the time of the Harlem Renaissance and beyond.

Magalí Druscovich photographed women in Argentina who are in prison for drug offenses and Pete Kiehart looked at what life in Ukraine has been like during this tumultuous time. Victor Eddeh's beautiful portraits were featured in It's Nice That, and AnOther magazine looked at Ezra Petronio's super fun polaroids of some of the most famous faces in fashion.

For more of our favorite photos from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"This Former Food Blogger’s Still Life Photos Showcase Asian American Experiences Through Art" — BuzzFeed News

Stephanie Shih

"Colour and vibrancy define Victor Eddeh’s attention-grabbing photography" — It's Nice That

Victor Eddeh

"The women filling jails in Argentina for drug offences" — The Guardian

Magalí Druscovich

"He Photographed Harlem’s Renaissance. Here’s What Those Photos Look Like Today." — BuzzFeed News

James Van Der Zee

"In pictures: Lunar New Year 2022" – CNN

Jiang Keqing/VCG via Getty Images

"You Need To See These Famous Photographs Re-Created With Toilet Paper" — BuzzFeed News

Christy McDonald

"Ezra Petronio’s Polaroids of Fashion’s Most Famous Faces" — AnOther Magazine

Ezra Petronio

"What's Life Like In Ukraine When A Russian Invasion Seems Imminent? Pretty Normal TBH." – BuzzFeed News

Pete Kiehart for BuzzFeed News

"These Photos Show Just How Tight Security Is For The Winter Olympics" — BuzzFeed News

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Security personnel stand outside an entrance to the Closed Loop "bubble" area created to prevent the spread of COVID-19 near the National Stadium.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.