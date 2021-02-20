 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 20, 2021, at 11:25 a.m. ET

This week, we watched in horror as Texans tried to cope with an unprecedented snowstorm, freezing temperatures, and an inept power utility that left millions without heat. More than 30 people have died and several cities still do not have access to clean water. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz decided it was a good time to go to Cancún. We collected images showing how residents of the state struggled to stay warm and carry on. Elsewhere in the world, Greece also received severe weather, which left the ancient ruins blanketed in snow.

In a story of justice gone wrong, Martin Schoeller photographed death row inmates who were actually innocent and looked at the burden they carry after being exonerated. After the surge of COVID-19 deaths in California, Robert LeBlanc photographed one funeral home as it tried to handle the influx of bodies.

We also spoke with two young women changing the photography industry through stories of Black joy, and to Dieter Mackenbach, who has made it his mission to archive incredible images of elaborate Chinese plating displays. Aperture magazine's issue 241, “Utopia,” looked at women who find freedom in collage art, and TK NAME, a young photographer in England, produced a photo series as a tribute to the UK's essential postal workers.

For more photography from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter below. And please stay warm!

"Photos From Inside a Funeral Home Show the Tragic Toll of COVID-19" — BuzzFeed News

A man stands surrounded by body bags
Robert Leblanc For Buzzfeed News / Robert LeBlanc

"Sentenced to Death, But Innocent: These Are Stories of Justice Gone Wrong" — National Geographic

Martin Schoeller / National Geographic

"This Is How Texans Are Handling the Snow After a Strong Storm Covered the State" — BuzzFeed News

An unhoused man warming himself outside with a grill after the snow in Texas
Jay Janner / AP

"Meet the Women Making Inclusive Creative Spaces For Black Joy: 'If I Don't Do This Work, Who Will?'" — BuzzFeed News

Flo Milli in an orange outfit on a music video set
Aspen Cierra

"Cassian Gray Celebrates the Essential Work of Kingston’s Postal Workers" — British Journal of Photography

A woman postal work in the United Kingdom standing next to her truck
Cassian Gray

"Unusually Heavy Snow Blankets Athens — In Pictures" — The Guardian

A man staring at a snowy Greek ruin
Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

"These Photos of Gourmet Chinese Food Are Glamorous, Kitschy Art" — BuzzFeed News

A watermelon carved into the shape of a dragon with a rose
Courtesy of Dieter Mackenbach

"The Women Artists Who Find Freedom in Collage" — Aperture

A woman holding up a phone with anime playing on the screen
Farah Al Qasimi, Courtesy Helena Anrather and The Third Line, Dubai



