9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on February 19, 2022, at 1:49 p.m. ET

The Olympics are coming to a close, but that doesn't mean we can't still have some fun. We looked at some of the faces that figure skaters make on the ice, and Nic Antaya photographed a snowmobile race with better hats than the Kentucky Derby. Cielito Vivas photographed the Chocolate Ballerina Company's historic all-Black cast of The Nutcracker in Philadelphia, and The Luupe collected photographer's visions of love on Valentine's Day. NPR looked at Tiffany J. Sutton's gorgeous and grant-winning photographs of the Black women in her life, and Time looked at Arlene Gottfried's tender documentation of one man's struggle with mental illness over two decades.

We didn't pick sides at the Super Bowl last weekend, and looked back at the last time the Cincinnati Bengals were in the game (Ronald Reagan was president) and why it's an amazing thing to have a the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. We also looked at what the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" has been like as Canadians protesting vaccine mandates enter their third week of occupying Canada's capital.

"An All-Black Cast Performed 'The Nutcracker' Ballet And The Photos Are Stunning" — BuzzFeed News

Cielito Vivas

"Visions of Love" — The Luupe

Anne Marie Munoz

"These Photos Show What The Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Has Really Been Like" — BuzzFeed News

Eduardo Lima for BuzzFeed News

"Grant-winning portraits of Black women fracture the mythical monolith" — NPR

Tiffany J. Sutton

"Just Some Fun Photos From The Last Time The Bengals Made The Super Bowl" — BuzzFeed News

Vernon Biever / AP

"Model, Lover, Friend, Muse—A Photographic Diary of One Man's Struggle with Mental Illness Across Two Decades" — Time

Arlene Gottfried

"These Photos Will Remind You That LA Super Bowls Are The Best" — BuzzFeed News

Peter Southwick / AP

"Turns Out, There's A Snowmobile Race With Better Hats Than The Kentucky Derby" — BuzzFeed News

Nic Antaya

"The Hilarious Facial Expressions Of Ice Dancers Bring Me So Much Joy" — BuzzFeed News

Jean Catuffe / Getty Images


