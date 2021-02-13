 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 13, 2021, at 2:06 p.m. ET

This past week saw the beginning of the Lunar New Year, Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, and the Super Bowl. We looked at kisses from across the 20th century in a photo essay from Another Man, CNN's best images from the big game, and the Atlantic's story about how New Orleans is preparing for a very different Mardi Gras — "Yardi Gras" — this year.

We traveled around Manhattan's Chinatown with photographer Julia Wang and cookbook author Grace Young ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations to see how businesses were coping after a very challenging year. Reuters shared some heartbreaking images of Beijing's migrant workers who are unable to travel home for the Lunar New Year. When photographer Julia Rendleman moved to Richmond, Virginia, she said she felt "living history all around [her]," which she documented in photos for Virginia Public Media. We also looked at Michael Santiago's thesis project, which centers on the South Side of Syracuse, New York, and the powerful changes made when a business decides to invest heavily in a struggling community.

"Seeking Good Fortunes In Chinatown: Three Businesses On A Quiet New Year" — BuzzFeed News

Julia Wang for BuzzFeed News

"Julia Rendleman's 'Commonwealth'" — Virginia Public Media

Julia Rendleman for NBC News

"This Photographer Documented The Positive Impact Of A New Supermarket That Opened In A Food Desert" — BuzzFeed News

Michael M. Santiago

"Found Photos of People Kissing From Across the 20th Century" — Another Man

Photo collection of Barbara Levine

"The Best Photos From the 2021 Super Bowl" — CNN

Mark Humphrey / AP

"Preparing for 'Yardi Gras' in New Orleans" — the Atlantic

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

"'I've Let Them Down': Beijing's Migrant Workers Miss Family Reunions on Lunar New Year" — Reuters

Tingshu Wang / Reuters


