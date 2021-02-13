7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This past week saw the beginning of the Lunar New Year, Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, and the Super Bowl. We looked at kisses from across the 20th century in a photo essay from Another Man, CNN's best images from the big game, and the Atlantic's story about how New Orleans is preparing for a very different Mardi Gras — "Yardi Gras" — this year.

We traveled around Manhattan's Chinatown with photographer Julia Wang and cookbook author Grace Young ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations to see how businesses were coping after a very challenging year. Reuters shared some heartbreaking images of Beijing's migrant workers who are unable to travel home for the Lunar New Year. When photographer Julia Rendleman moved to Richmond, Virginia, she said she felt "living history all around [her]," which she documented in photos for Virginia Public Media. We also looked at Michael Santiago's thesis project, which centers on the South Side of Syracuse, New York, and the powerful changes made when a business decides to invest heavily in a struggling community.